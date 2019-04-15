Arson suspect in custody after 2 gas pumps set on fire in Pontoon Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. - An arson suspect is now in custody after two gas pumps were set on fire early Monday.

The fires broke out around 2:00 a.m at the Casey's General on Pontoon Beach and minutes later about six miles away at the Mobil Station on Engineers Road.

According to Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic, the same man walked into both store locations and purchased $30 worth of gas.

He then went back to the gas tank a filled up the trash can with the gasoline he purchased and set the canister on fire which ignited the gas pump.

The suspect's name has not been released.