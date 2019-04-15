Bridge inspection in Hannibal halted by nest of falcons

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The inspection of a Mississippi River bridge in northeast Missouri is on hold for a few months after the discovery of the nest of a bird listed by the state as endangered.

Inspection of the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge at Hannibal was scheduled to begin April 8 until a peregrine falcon nest was found on the structure.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that a local man, David Johnson, had photographed falcons near the bridge and believed there might be a nest. He contacted the Missouri Department of Transportation, which reached out to Jeff Meshach of the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis.

Johnson provided photos confirming the discovery, and MoDOT, at Meshach’s urging, postponed its every-other-year inspection until Aug. 1, when the falcons will likely be out of their nest.

Don't forget! You can watch the nesting activity of the peregrine falcon on the Falcon Cam daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Watch live now at https://t.co/dQJpvoTcJm. @WBSSTL @MO_Conservation pic.twitter.com/RwKDinPl7j — Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) April 12, 2019

___

Information from: Hannibal Courier-Post, http://www.hannibal.net