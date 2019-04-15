CCFR Easter egg hunt benefits community outreach program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Capt. David Maupin, firefighter Matthew Conoyer, and the Easter bunny himself stopped by to promote the Central County Fire and Rescue is Easter egg hunt to benefitting their Central County Community Outreach Program.

The free event kicks off with face painting and bounce houses before launching into four age-appropriate egg hunts. Participants are encouraged to make donations to the community outreach program in place of a registration fee.

The Central County Community Outreach program benefits families and individuals living in the community who need help after experiencing a house fire.

CCFR Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fort Zumwalt East High School

600 First Executive Ave. St. Peters

Rain or shine

centralcountyfire.org



Event schedule:

11 a.m. | Registration opens

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Face painters, bounce houses open

Noon | Egg Hunt, ages 0-2 years

12:15 p.m. | Egg Hunt, ages 3-4 years

12:30 p.m. | Egg Hunt, ages 5-7 years

12:45 p.m. | Egg Hunt, ages 8-10 years