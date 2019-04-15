× Charges filed in Oakville bank robbery

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 56-year-old St. Louis man for the robbery of an Oakville bank.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the robbery took place just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Midwest Bank in the 5500 block of Telegraph Road.

Police said the suspect approached the counter, produced a white cloth bag, and told the teller he was committing a robbery and instructed the clerk to put the money in the bag. The suspect left the bank after being given an undisclosed sum of money. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Granda said police located the suspect, identified as Mitchell Finley, at a nearby bar. Finley was arrested and police found a revolver in his possession.

Finley later admitted to robbing the bank, Granda said. He was charged with stealing from a financial institution and unlawful possession of a firearm. Finley was jailed on a $75,000 bond.