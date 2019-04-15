× Chesterfield City to hold town hall against Better Together merger plan

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The city of Chesterfield is scheduled to host their town hall meeting on the proposed Better Together merger plan for St. Louis City and County.

The meeting will be held on Monday at Chesterfield City Hall. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

During Monday’s meeting, they want to hear from the public about the concerns over the county debt burden.

Last month the city council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the plan.