Collecting health data for ‘precision medicine’ of the future

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Joan Davis from the Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health joins us to promote the "All of Us" research program's health data collection.

The organization is sending their van to three locations in the St. Louis area this month to collect health surveys, records, physical measurements, and blood and urine samples. The data will help researchers develop "precision medicine" for future generations.

If you're interested in participating, visit www.joinallofus.org or find the van at 10am - 4pm National Alliance for Hispanic Health & A.T. Still University Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saint Louis University South Campus April 22 through 23 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saint Louis University North Campus April 24 through 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.