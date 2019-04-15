First annual Women’s Event to benefit St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For almost 50 years, the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) has raised and donated millions of dollars for St. Louis cancer research, care, and prevention. This year will be the first annual Women’s Event dinner to benefit STLMGAC.

Inside Edition Anchor Deborah Norville will be the featured speaker for the Women’s Event. She will speak on her fight with thyroid cancer.

"The mission is that they raise money for cancer prevention, cure and care for men, women, children, pediatric,” says co-chair Eleanor Rosenbaum. Kathy Ferrara and Fran Zamler will also co-chair the event.

The Women’s Event will be April 24th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and will kick off with the jazz sounds of Denise Thimes. In addition, Tom Wiley, founder of the December 5th Fund, will share his story. Tickets are still available! Visit www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org or call 314-786-5950.

