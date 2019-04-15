‘Game of Thrones’ baby names are reportedly trending

ST. LOUIS – No spoilers, But “Game Of Thrones” premiered for its eighth and final season Sunday night on HBO.

The popular series is becoming a game of “names” for new parents.

The parenting web site BabyCenter, says more babies than ever are getting their monikers from the hit HBO show.

Olenna comes out on top with a whopping 71 percent gain.

While the name “Ellaria” is up 53 percent from years past and  Stark is slowly climbing up the rankings with a nine percent jump.

