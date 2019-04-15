If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, here are some last-minute tips
Waiting until the last minute is not usually a good idea, especially when it comes to filing your taxes.
If you’ve put it off until the April 15 deadline — yep, that’s today — you’re not alone. As of Friday, the IRS reported as many as 50 million taxpayers still hadn’t filed their tax returns.
But there is still hope. Whether you want to file for an extension, save money or even find the closest place to buy a stamp, here is your last-minute Tax Day guide.
Is April 15 the absolute deadline to file?
Yes, unless you live in Maine or Massachusetts. Taxpayers in those states are granted an extension until April 17 due to the Patriot’s Day holiday.
Need more time to prepare your federal tax return? The IRS recommends you file for an extension if you need one.
Filing an extension will help taxpayers avoid paying penalties for filing a late return. Extensions provide more time to file, but not more time to pay any tax owed.