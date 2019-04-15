× Man charged with carjacking at Schnucks that led to police chase, collision

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old in connection with an armed carjacking and police chase.

According to Assistant Police Chief Major Mossotti, Bridgeton Police Department, the carjacking took place at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the Schnucks parking lot located in the 11000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The victim told police she’d finished loading groceries in her car when a person confronted her with a gun. The man took her purse and key fob while threatening to shoot her. The carjacker fled in the victim’s 2013 Chevy Cruze.

Several police departments pursued the stolen vehicle as it entered into the North County Cooperative jurisdiction.

The vehicle collided with a St. Ann police cruiser and the driver was taken into custody. The St. Ann officer was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors charged the suspected carjacker, Eddie Lee Edwards, with one count of first-degree robbery. He was jailed on a $75,000 bond.