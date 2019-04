× Man struck Man hit and killed by vehicle in Central West End

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. – A man was struck and killed overnight in the Central West End.

The incited occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Kingshighway at Maryland Plaza.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is stayed at the scene and is cooperated with officials.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.