× Money Saver – Tax Day freebies, deals and discounts for April 15

ST. LOUIS – Make tax day a little less taxing with some deals and freebies.

Drop by Hardees this morning between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and get a free sausage biscuit, just say “Made From Scratch.”

Get one per customer while supplies last. Tax is not included.

At Great American Cookies, get one free original chocolate chip cookie, just by stopping by today.

Dunkin has a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 for loyalty members.

Planet Fitness is offering it’s hydromassage chairs for members and nonmembers with a coupon April 15 – April 19.