ST. LOUIS - The pets of the week are Meg and Flicker! They are 2-month-old terrier mixes who will grow to be about 35 or 40 pounds.

They are sweet, loving, fun, and playful puppies looking for a nice home.

You can visit Meg and Flicker at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.