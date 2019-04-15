× Police ID victim in shooting at north St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 54-year-old man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the murder took place April 12 before 1:15 p.m. near Jacobi Avenue and Lucas Hunt Road. Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Laurel Park Apartments.

The victim, identified as Michael Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, McGuire said. Police have not named a suspect or motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.