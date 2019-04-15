× Schlafly Beer launches ‘Lunar Lager’ to commemorate moon landing

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer has released a special sampler pack of four lagers to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing.

The packaging and design of the bottles are meant to evoke the look and spirit of the 1960s, with each of the four bottles highlighting a specific part of the Apollo 11 mission.

Schlafly provided the following information on the lagers:

Lift-Off Lager (5.5%, 20 IBUs): This unfiltered German lager calls back to the moments during one of the most exciting accomplishments in America. The light golden, hazy beer is an ode to the haze that filled the air that day.

Apollo’s Orbit Black Lager (5.0%, 25 IBUs): Although it’s as dark as the view outside Apollo’s window, this lager is smooth, crisp and drinkable.

Moon Walk Dunkel (4.5%, 20 IBUs): This dark, malty German lager pays tribute to the two brave men who strolled across the moon 50 years ago. The dark brown lager is balanced in both malty sweetness and hops.

The Eagle Has Landed American Lager (5.0%, 25 IBUs): Light, golden and refreshing, this true American lager pays homage to the famous phrase that has been cemented as one of the most memorable sayings in our history.