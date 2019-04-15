‘Second Chance’ job fair coming to Saint Louis University campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Bill Biermann, director of Saint Louis University's Transformative Workforce Academy, joins us to promote the unique job fair they're hosting.

Saint Louis University's Transformative Workforce Academy, the Missouri Department of Corrections, the United States Department of Probation, and the United States Department of Justice came are coming together to bring the second annual Second Chance job fair to St. Louis. This is the largest Second Chance job fair in the country.

The free event will host 75 employers to Chaifetz Arena at Saint Louis University on Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Job seekers can register for the event with this link. The dress code is business casual (no blue jeans), and they should come with enough resumes to interact with the 75 employers present. Job seekers with criminal backgrounds are welcome.

Second Chance Job Fair

Thursday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chaifetz Arena 1 South Compton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103