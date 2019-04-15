× St. Charles man will face death penalty in family murder trial

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children, and the children’s grandmother will face the death penalty in the upcoming trial, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney said Monday.

Prosecutor Timothy Lohmar said a grand jury indicted Richard Darren Emery last Friday for the December 2018 killings.

Emery is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Kate Kasten, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan Kasten, and 61-year-old Jane Moeckel, Kate’s mother.

The murders took place at Kasten’s home in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive. Police found the victims inside the home. Three of them were dead at the scene. One of the victims was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Emery was arrested the following day after attempting to carjacking a woman. He also engaged in a brief shootout with police. Emery was located inside a gas station bathroom, wounded and covered in blood.