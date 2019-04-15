St. Louis hospital gives children books for summer reading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – June Fowler, BJC Healthcare's VP of public affairs, and Petra Baker, principal at Gateway Michael School, join us to discuss their "BJC Book Brigade" program.

The program provides every graduating second grader attending public schools in the communities BJC serves with a new book to read during summer vacation. After four years of distributing books, the program has served 73, 000 children. They plan on providing 26, 000 books this year.

Fowler and Baker explain that a third grader's reading level helps to determine the likelihood that a child will graduate from high school.

The program serves children in the St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Columbia, Sullivan, and Farmington communities.