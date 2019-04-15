STL Moms: Hunt for eggs and a cure this Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – What's better than an Easter egg hunt? An Easter egg hunt for a good cause. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are throwing their 9th annual Hunt for the Cure, and Anne Lamartina joins us with this year's honored hero Lily.

Children will hunt for 80,000 plastic eggs that forty senior centers and several high schools throughout the area filled with goodies. There will also be five age-appropriate bunny trails.

Apart from the fun-filled activities, the event will include an educational fair with informative booths and activities for adults and children. Families of children who are currently being treated for cancer will also have the chance to enjoy some fun family time. Other activities include a petting zoo, face painting, and costumed character meet-and-greets.

Hunt for a Cure

Saturday April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queeny Park 550 Weidman Rd. Town and Country

$12/family online $15/family day of

(314) 590-2230

events.lls.org