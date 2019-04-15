Storm damages Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis, knocks out power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ More than 10,000 Missouri residents remained without power Sunday afternoon after a strong storm swept through the area overnight and damaged a historic cathedral in St. Louis.

The storm generated wind gusts up to 60 mph early Sunday morning that caused the damage. Ameren said about 13,000 utility customers lacked power around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The wind blew off part of the roof of a Roman Catholic Cathedral in downtown. St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson said the church will be repaired.

The church building dates back to 1831.