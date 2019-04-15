Tim’s Travels: Ding Dong Dinner with 2 Hungry Neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Nothing says yum and fun like a Ding Dong Dinner.

Tim Ezell learned the ins and outs of the concept from two hungry neighbors that have a passion for food.

2 Hungry Neighbors is powered by whole foods and inspired by healthy living. They share recipes that will inspire you to live a healthier happier lifestyle.

Recipe: White Chicken Chili

2 1/2 cups diced chicken meat, we recommend using a Rotisserie Chicken

2 can Great Northern Beans

2 cans diced green chilis

1 large sweet onion, diced

2 cups diced celery

2 cups diced carrots

1 T. minced garlic

2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 T. Kosher salt

2 cups chicken broth

1 can full-fat coconut milk

Saute onions, carrots, and celery in 2 T. of olive oil until vegetables are soft. Place all ingredients in a crockpot. Cook on high 3-4 hours.

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Dyna-Bites

2 Tbsp. Coconut Oil, Melted

½ C Peanut Butter

¾ C Honey

1 C Rolled Oats

2 Tbsp. Chia Seeds

2 Tbsp. Ground Flax Seed

¼ C Mini Chocolate Chips

1 Scoop Juice Plus Chocolate Complete

Add Peanut Butter & Honey to the melted Coconut Oil and combine.

Add the rest of the ingredients minus the chocolate chips. Stir to combine and then add mini chips. Scoop into tablespoon size portions and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Pull out and roll into balls. Store in refrigerator or freezer in zip-lock bag.