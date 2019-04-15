Win the Best Seats in the House – Come From Away at the Fox Theatre!

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers following 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America! It’s debuting at the Fabulous Fox Theatre May 14 – 26.

FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House! Register to win a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 gift card from Peerless Furniture!

Tickets are on sale now.

The New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

Official Rules