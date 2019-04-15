ZZ tops is celebrating 50 years with a new North American tour

Posted 10:09 am, April 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS – ZZ Top is going back on tour for their 50th anniversary with special guest Cheap Trick.

The legendary rock band kicks off their “Five-Oh Tour” on August 16, and they will make a stop at the St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on September 6.

Billy Gibbons said “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”

Tickets go on sale Friday April 19 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase $18 lawn seats during the first week of sales.

Visit livenation.com for ticketing and information.

