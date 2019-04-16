× 4 injured, including child, in violent night across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A child was among four shooting victims in St. Louis city overnight. All the violence happened in a short period of time, between 10:15 p.m. Monday night and 1:25 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A three-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge near Goodfellow Boulevard. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. According to authorities, the back car window of a vehicle was shattered, glass was on the ground, a car seat was inside the car. The child was reported in stable condition and his injury is described as minor.

A short time later police responded to the intersection of Vandeventer at St. Louis. The victim of the shooting was wounded in the leg and shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The less than an hour after that a man was found shot multiple times in the 2900 block of North 9th at Warren Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical but unstable condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

The first act of gun violence occurred at 10:15 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Finney. Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot and grazed by a bullet on her arm.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (314) 231-1212 or contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).