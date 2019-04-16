× 51-year-old charged in Villa Ridge homicide

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecutor charged a 51-year-old Villa Ridge man Wednesday after a woman was found shot to death inside a mobile home.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, authorities were called to the 100 block of Ajax Avenue in the Pacific Summit Estates around 11 p.m. Monday for a report of a dead person.

Deputies found the body of a woman inside the home with a single gunshot wound. They also determined someone else was in the residence and left to set up a perimeter.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, a deputy saw a man inside the home. He was lying down and police thought he might be another victim. Deputies reentered the home and believed the man was suffering from a drug overdose. The man was taken to a local hospital and treated until he was fit to be taken into custody.

Sheriff Pelton eventually arrested the man, identified as Brian Hensley, on suspicion of murder.

Prosecutors charged Hensley with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.