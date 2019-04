Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead after 6-hour stand-off in Franklin County.

According to authorities, the stand-off started around11:00 p.m. Monday night at a mobile home at the Pacific Summitt Estates in Villa Ridge.

It is unknown what prompted the standoff nor how the person died.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

