Budweiser’s new brew is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Anheuser Busch is releasing a new beer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing. Budweiser’s Discovery Reserve American Red Lager will be offered for a limited edition. It has a toasted barley malt taste with a hint of toffee and a sharp finish.

Budweiser says the brew is inspired by an archival recipe from the time of the Apollo Moon missions. The 11 stars on the bottle represent the Apollo 11 mission. The alternating bottle caps represent both the footsteps on the Moon and our next frontier, Mars. The brand’s eagle has also been updated to reflect the red planet with the Earth in the background. Each bottle features wings and stars inspired by the original Budweiser cans.

Discovery Reserve is on shelves now while supplies last or through summer.