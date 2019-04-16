Bus driver at peace, after learning women who attacked her have been charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two women have been charged in connection with an attack on a school bus driver. The victim's attorney says she is struggling following the attack.

Ty'Andra Williams, 30, is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and trespassing on a school bus. Williams was arrested and bond was set at $20,000 cash-only.

Tiffany Racquel Pruitt, 32, is facing an assault charge. Pruitt has not been arrested.

According to court documents, school bus driver Patrula Griffin was picking up students from KIPP Victory Academy. After a fight between two students, she transferred one of them to another bus. The student transferred to another bus is Williams's daughter.

When the bus arrived in the 900 block of O'Fallon, Williams boarded it. Griffin told Williams she was not allowed on board.

Police said that is when Williams started hitting Griffin. Court documents say Pruitt helped Williams drag Griffin off the bus and aided in the attack.

Griffin said this was not her regular route. While working her normal shift, she said her employer, First Student, asked her to pick up a group of students from KIPP Victory Academy. Days earlier, a different bus driver reported having trouble with the students on board, Griffin said.

Griffin's attorney, Jerryl Christmas, says it brought her peace when she learned charges were filed against two women Tuesday (April 16), but she is struggling physically, mentally and emotionally following the attack.

"When you take a beating like she took, sometimes your adrenaline is just flowing and you don't really feel the effects of everything flowing until a couple of days have passed," said Christmas. "But now, it has really set in. She has a concussion, she's bruised all over her body, she's extremely sore, she's not doing well at all."

Griffin has not been back to work since the attack.

"I don't know if she'll ever be able to go back to work, honestly," said Christmas.