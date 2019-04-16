× Chips Ahoy cookies recalled because of ‘unexpected ingredient’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The company that sells Chewy Chips Ahoy has issued a recall because the cookies may contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient.” Mondelēz Global LLC says that consumers who have this product should not eat it. They say there are some reports of “potential adverse health effects.”

This recall is limited to 13oz Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies with retail UPC: 0 44000 03223 4. They have ‘Best Used By Dates’ of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019, and 15SEP2019. No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

Do you have any questions about this recall? Call 1-844-366-1171, Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.