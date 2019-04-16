County Council approves America’s Center funding, get ear full on jail deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - The St. Louis County Council voted on Tuesday to approve a plan to help fund the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. The vote came along party lines with the 4 members who are democrats voting in favor of the plan and the 3 members who are Republicans voting against it.

Before the vote was taken, Councilmember Hazel Erby accused Councilmember Ernie Trakas of bullying. She said Trakas hand-delivered a note during the meeting telling her to hold the bill.

“He slammed the paper down and was kind of shaking,” said Erby.

Trakas told Erby she had promised to hold the bill and believes the funding is waste of money. The bill calls for $6 million a year from the County’s hotel/motel room sales tax to go toward funding the downtown convention center. The bill also calls for a recreation center to be built in north St. Louis County.

Trakas believes money spent on the convention center has not sparked economic development and has not delivered a return for St. Louis County taxpayers.

“We have employees we can’t give raises to and roads you can’t drive on and we're going to give you $6 million a year with no return to the county,” said Trakas. “Shame on this body. Shame on it and shame on my democratic colleagues if they pass this bill tonight.”

Questions about the investigation into recent deaths at the St. Louis County Justice center were also raised. Questions from the public and council members were directed toward St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. He said the investigations into the deaths are ongoing and said because of that he was unable to comment or go into any detail about the recent deaths.

