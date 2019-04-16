Get involved with the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open later this year and it will house 13,000 aquatic animals.

Diane Bauhoff, the Executive Director of the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, is here to talk about the foundation's efforts to help under-served children in the community experience the aquarium.

The foundation will provide free field trips, transportation, and programs for under-served schools and organizations, create partnerships and collaborations to increase awareness of water conservation, and provide STEM-based aquatic education programs.

You can get involved with this foundation's mission by participating in "Give STL Day," and donating to the cause.

World Oceans Day is also June 8, and the foundation is hosting a video contest for classrooms and individuals.

To learn more about the foundation and the St. Louis Aquarium, visit: www.stlaquariumfoundation.org