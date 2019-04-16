IMPACT Group is helping companies improve the employee experience

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A new survey has shown that work-life  balance and a welcoming culture among colleagues is the number one value for workers in the legal, tech, finance, energy, and health care industries, according to FTI Consulting and Mine the Gap.

IMPACT Group is a local career coaching group and CEO, Lauren Herring, is here to talk about these findings.

Herring says that the millennial generation is looking for more employer interaction and someone who will help them build their career.

Impact Group offers coaching and support to businesses hoping to enhance the overall employee experience as well.

 

