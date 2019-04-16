Inaugural Wise Women Conference is taking place in St. Louis

Posted 10:01 am, April 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The first ever Wise Women Conference will be happening in St. Louis on May 16. It will focus on leadership, career opportunities, and the advancement of women.

Sue Hites, the Director of Business Development for UHY LLP, a certified public accounting firm, is here to talk about the conference and what it entails.

If you'd like to attend the Wise Women Conference it will be on Thursday, May 16 at the Ritz Carlton from 7:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.

You can also find the organization on Facebook: @uhyusllp

