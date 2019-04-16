× Man charged in attempted kidnapping at MetroLink

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old with attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl at an area MetroLink station.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred Monday at the North Hanley MetroLink station. The child was with her mother and brother on the platform at the time.

Police said Fletcher Johnson walked up to the little girl, grabbed her arm, and told her to come home with him.

Prosecutors charged Johnson Tuesday with one count of attempted kidnapping. His bail was set at $150,000, cash-only.