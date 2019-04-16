Mary J. Blige, Nas co-headline summer tour coming to St. Louis in July

ST. LOUIS – Hip-hop and R&B’s most legendary artists Mary J. Blige and Nas are coming to St. Louis!

Fans will soon have a chance to see these two iconic artists as co-headliners for the first time this summer.

The ‘Mary J. Blige and Nas Together’ tour will stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 31. There are nine cities on the tour before he hits Missouri.

Most recently, Nas released the 4th of 5 Kanye West-produced projects, NASIR, and nine-time Grammy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, April 19, 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.