MoDOT holds public meetings on plans for I-270 upgrade

Posted 5:09 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, April 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on its plans to upgrade I-270 in North St. Louis County.

The open house will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at St. Louis Community College  Florrisant Valley “Center for Workforce Innovation”.

The I-270 project is set to begin next year and would impact a 15-mile stretch of 270 from I-70 to the Chain Of Rocks Bridge.

The proposal includes rebuilding existing interchanges and possibly adding more lanes.

