Photos: Pontoon boat dangles off side of North Carolina dam

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Incredible drone photos show a pontoon teetering off the side of a dam.

According to the Town of Columbus Fire Department, the incident happened in Polk County, North Carolina.

The fire department said severe storms April 14 caused the boat to break free from its dock in the Mill Spring area.

Officials had to wait until the lake and wind levels were down in order to safely remove the pontoon.

Tuesday morning, Polk County Emergency Management said the boat was successfully removed from the dam and returned to its original dock.