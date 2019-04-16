1 dead after argument turns into shooting in Cahokia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - One person was killed after an argument turned violent early Tuesday in Cahokia.

The shooting happened at the home in the 5700 block of St. Nicholas Drive.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where crime scene tape surrounded the home and investigators combed through the area.

Detectives tell FOX 2 one person is in custody for questioning. Investigators are working to gather additional information.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.