Senior advisor to Steve Stenger resigns amid federal investigation

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Executive’s senior policy advisor is stepping down amid a federal investigation. Lance LeComb’s one-line resignation letter says, “Due the fact I am pursuing other employment opportunities, please allow this letter to serve as my resignation.”

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s chief of staff turned in his resignation Friday. Bill Miller had been by Stenger’s side since December 2017.

LeComb had worked for 15 years as the Metropolitan Sewer District’s public information manager. He started working with Stenger’s administration in October, 2018.

Stenger’s administration is currently producing records subpoenaed by a federal grand jury over the county executive’s communications with his campaign contributors. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they are seeking LeComb’s and four other people’s personnel files. They also want records on all county contracts and grants during Stenger’s tenure.