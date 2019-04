Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - According to a recent study, 94 percent of seniors say they want to spend their last years in their homes.

This is an important statistic for Christina Prinster, Director at Home Instead Senior Care, who helps seniors adjust to life at home. She is here talking about why this change is being seen as baby boomers age.

For more information, on Home Instead, visit: www.homeinstead.com