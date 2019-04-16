× St. Louis wins another round in court against the Los Angeles Rams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City of St. Louis has won another round in court against the Los Angeles Rams and owner Stan Kroenke. In a decision released this morning by the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, the court has found for St. Louis and turned down the Rams and Kroenke’s request for arbitration.

This case stems from the Rams decision to leave St. Louis in 2015. The lawsuit was filed by the City of St. Louis, the sports authority and St. Louis County in 2017 alleging the Rams were in breach of contract when they departed. The court’s decision today denies the Rams’ attempt to move the matter from the courts and into arbitration.

Read the court’s full decision here.