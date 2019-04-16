Tim’s Travels: Weekly sunrise yoga and evening boot camp classes at Kiener Plaza

Posted 6:45 am, April 16, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell was working on his flow and getting fit at Kiener Plaza!

The Free Sunrise Yoga takes place at 7:00 a.m. every Tuesday. Yoga Buzz instructors will lead a 45-minute rise and shine flow class to relaxing music.

Those looking for a more intense workout experience can attend hour-long boot camp sessions led by Heath Norton, owner of Title Boxing Club in Rock Hill.

The upbeat, sweat-inducing classes take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 1 through June 5, and again in September/October

For more information visit:archpark.org 

