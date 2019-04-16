Two women charged in attack on St. Louis school bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police say two women have been charged in connection with an attack on a St. Louis bus driver. Ty'Andra Williams, 30, is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child, assault, and trespassing on a school bus. Tiffany Racquel Pruitt, 32, is facing an assault charge.

A St. Louis school bus driver was brutally attacked as she brought students home Thursday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and shared on social media. The driver, Patrula Griffin, said she forgives those who beat her.

Court documents say that Griffin was picking up students on the bus from KIPP Academy. After a fight between two students, she transferred one of them to another bus. The student transferred to another bus is William's daughter.

Williams boarded the bus in the when it arrived in the 900 block of O'Fallon. She was told by the driver that she was not allowed onboard. Police say that is when she started attacking Patrula Griffin. Court documents say that Pruitt helped Williams drag the driver off of the bus and with the attack.

The video shows a great deal of ugliness and anger on display at 9th Street and O’Fallon in north St. Louis. Children on and off the bus witnessed adults behaving badly. Griffin attempted to fend off a woman attacking her with an ice scraper. Seconds later, another woman joined in as the beating intensified. The pair dragged Griffin off the bus.

As the beating continued, a young girl could be seen kicking Griffin while she was down.

“I didn’t even know it until I saw the video,” Griffin said.

The video of this disgusting scene continues for another minute.

“It was hard to watch. It was embarrassing. Degrading,” Griffin said.

Griffin said that this wasn't her regular route. While working her normal shift, she said her employer, First Student, asked her to pick up a group of students from Kipp Academy. Days earlier, a different bus driver reported having trouble with the students on board, Griffin said.

Griffin said she found herself in a similar situation Thursday when a fight broke out between two girls. She pulled over at Prairie and Penrose. She said she called First Student and then police.

While things got sorted out, Griffin said one the girls involved in the fight was placed on another bus. The drive home continued for three miles until the stop at 9th and O’Fallon.

“I saw a lot of people standing on the other side of the street,” Griffin told FOX 2 last week. She wants her attackers brought to justice but also said she forgives them. She praises a higher power for her survival.

“I feel like God’s angels of protection were with me,” she said.