4-year-old south St. Louis girl reported missing

Posted 4:49 pm, April 17, 2019, by

Paisley Bolda

ST. LOUIS – Juvenile detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a 4-year-old girl and her mother who went missing from their south city home Wednesday morning.

According to Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, Paisley Bolda was last seen around 8:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Nebraska Avenue in Dutchtown.

Paisley is approximately 2’5″ tall, weighs 40 pounds, has shoulder-length blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue jeans, and black/white/purple Jordan shoes.

Police believe she’s being accompanied by her mother, 26-year-old Bianca Digar, who is possible driving a 2007 blue Honda CRV with Missouri temporary tag 01TS0G.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Juvenile Division directly at 314-444-5327.

