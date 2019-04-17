× Attorney General William Barr to hold press conference Thursday on Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr will hold a press conference at the Justice Department on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report at 9:30am Thursday, the department announced.

Barr plans to release a redacted version of the Mueller report Thursday morning.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller in May 2017, will be in attendance as well.

President Donald Trump floated the possibility in an interview that aired Wednesday that he could hold a press conference as well.

“Attorney General Barr is going to be giving a press conference, maybe I’ll do one after that, we’ll see,” Trump said in an interview with WMAL Radio’s Larry O’Connor.

The Justice Department said earlier this week that it expected to release the redacted version of the Mueller report on Thursday morning, although it did not specify exact timing on the release when it set that deadline.

Barr said previously that the Mueller report was nearly 400 pages long. In a four-page summary following the conclusion of the Mueller investigation last month, Barr said the report was the product of interviews with about 500 witnesses.

Barr said in that summary that the Mueller investigation did not establish that there was a criminal conspiracy between any Trump campaign associates and Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 election. He also said Mueller’s report goes through the question of whether Trump committed obstruction of justice, but that the special counsel did not make a determination on the matter. Barr said he and Rosenstein concluded Mueller’s evidence was “not sufficient” to support obstruction by Trump.

Barr has said some information in the report would be redacted as it related to grand jury material, classified information, details about ongoing investigations and material affecting peripheral third parties.

By Laura Jarrett and Eli Watkins, CNN