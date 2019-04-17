Ballwin man dies after crashing into pond in Town and Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A deadly single-car accident in Town and Country left one man dead and the vehicle submerged in a retention pond.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver but said he was a middle-aged man from Ballwin.

“It was not what I expected to wake up to this morning. I found out that somebody had passed away and the retention pond in our neighborhood. I feel very sorry for the family,” said resident Emily McDaniel.

Neighbors in The Estates at Town & Country Crossing subdivision near Woods Mill Road and Clayton Road came by Wednesday to see the aftermath of the late-night crash.

A stop sign is leaning over near the accident scene and the brick entry sign had been plowed over. There is also a trail of debris and tire marks down towards the water. Police said their investigation into the fatal crash would continue.

“I requested the assistance of West County EMS and Metro West Dive Team and soon after they arrived and entered the water they recover the body from inside a vehicle,” said Corporal Ronnie Nicoletti, Town and Country Police Department.

Resident Praveen Tallam only saw part of the damage in the dark around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said that’s what made him call first responders; they then discovered a submerged SUV in the retention pond.

“They had three divers attempting to rescue and they had two boats, I think. They were out in the middle of the lake trying to see if somebody was in there and if they could rescue them,” says Tallam.

Tallam said he used an app called Siren GPS to alert police. He said it was particularly helpful in this situation because the pond is hard to see from street level and it gave them the exact coordinates of where this accident happened.