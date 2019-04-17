× Blues Lose to Jets in Overtime, Series Tied 2-2

Kyle Connor’s goal at 6:02 of overtime gave the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 win over the Blues on Tuesday night a Enterprise Center. The victory evened their playoff series at two wins apiece. Oddly enough the road team has won every game in this series so far. The Blues won games one and two in Winnipeg, while the Jets were victorious in games three and four here in St. Louis.

After two scoreless periods in game four, Vladimir Tarasenko scored on the power play early in the third period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. But the lead would not last. Mark Scheifele scored at 7:33 of the third period to knot the score at 1-1. Connor then scored off a rebound in overtime to give Winnipeg the win and tie the series.

Game Five will be Thursday night in Winnipeg. Face off is set for 7:30 PM.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in the Blues locker room after the game four defeat and has the post game report.