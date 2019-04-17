× Car used in bank robbery hits church after police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police were chasing a car that was used in a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. The car hit a church in the 5000 block of Maffitt. The driver ran from the vehicle after the crash. Police were able to take the suspect into custody.

St. Louis Police say that they found a large amount of drugs in the vehicle. The car was stolen during a robbery in January.

It is not clear which bank robbery the suspect was involved in. There are no injuries in this incident.

