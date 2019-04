Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - A driver has died after their SUV plunged into a retention pond in Town and Country, Tuesday.

The single-car accident happened around 11:30 p.m. at The Estates at Town & Country Crossing subdivision near Woods Mill Road and Clayton Road.

The vehicle took out a stone sign for the residential area before hitting the water.

Identification of the victim is pending notification.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.