FOX's Thursday Night 2019 NFL game schedule revealed

ST. LOUIS, MO- The National Football League unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday, and while we can’t say with certainty which games will air locally each Sunday yet (decisions are made based on local interest in season), we can lay out the schedule of games you’ll see on FOX2’s coverage of Thursday Night Football. All kickoffs are slated for 7:20 CST.

September 26- Eagles at Packers

October 3- Rams at Seahawks

October 10- Giants at Patriots

October 17- Chiefs at Broncos

October 24- Redskins at Vikings

October 31- 49ers at Cardinals

November 7- Chargers at Raiders

November 14- Steelers at Browns

November 21- Colts at Texans

December 5- Cowboys at Bears

December 12- Jets at Ravens

You can find the complete season schedule here.