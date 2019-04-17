FOX’s Thursday Night 2019 NFL game schedule revealed
ST. LOUIS, MO- The National Football League unveiled the schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday, and while we can’t say with certainty which games will air locally each Sunday yet (decisions are made based on local interest in season), we can lay out the schedule of games you’ll see on FOX2’s coverage of Thursday Night Football. All kickoffs are slated for 7:20 CST.
- September 26- Eagles at Packers
- October 3- Rams at Seahawks
- October 10- Giants at Patriots
- October 17- Chiefs at Broncos
- October 24- Redskins at Vikings
- October 31- 49ers at Cardinals
- November 7- Chargers at Raiders
- November 14- Steelers at Browns
- November 21- Colts at Texans
- December 5- Cowboys at Bears
- December 12- Jets at Ravens
You can find the complete season schedule here.